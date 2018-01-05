Cars from an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train cars remain on the tracks above Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off the overpass Monday near Tacoma and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing some people, authorities said. Seventy-eight passengers and five crew members were aboard when the train moving at more than 80 mph derailed about 40 miles south of Seattle before 8 a.m., Amtrak said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Chicagoland Attorney Michael Krzak files the first victim lawsuit in last month’s train derailment
Clifford Law Offices Partner Michael Krzak filed the first lawsuit of 10 so far, on behalf of a victim in the Amtrak train derailment in Washington last month. He tells John how his firm, alongside a Seattle law firm, plans to give the public answers.