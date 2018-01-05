× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.5.18: What is a chimera?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about a new study from Northwestern University that reveals just how hard it is for girls to say “no” when pushed by a boy to send nude pictures. They also discuss the logic behind buying multiple lottery tickets, Chimeras, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.