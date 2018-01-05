× 2018 American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb

Step up for lung health at the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb presented by United Healthcare – Chicago’s biggest stair climb – at the Presidential Towers (555 W. Madison Street in Chicago) on Sunday, March 11, 2018!

Register to climb with WGN Radio’s team, captained by Dave Eanet, or help support us! Participants can climb 1, 2, 3 or all 4 of the Presidential Towers. It’s 45 floors and 585 steps per tower for a total of 180 floors and 2,340 steps if you choose to climb all four towers!

Make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. In Illinois alone, there are more than 1.3 million people who suffer from lung disease, including more than 6,500 who battle lung cancer. When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters. Money raised helps raise awareness about the risk factors of lung disease, helps people manager their illness through educations trainings, funds research to find a cure for lung cancer and much more.

Anyone can climb! In 2017 the youngest climber was 5 years old and the oldest climber was 79 years old.

Registration fees are as follows: $15 (through January 12); $25 (January 13 – March 10) and $45 on the day of the event (March 11). The fundraising minimum is $100.

Register online at FightForAirClimb.org or call 312-781-1100.

Support or join WGN Radio’s Team here!

You can also register to climb on February 10 at Oakbrook Terrace Tower which is 31 floors and 680 steps – the tallest skyscraper in the suburbs! Register to climb Oakbrook Terrace Tower here.