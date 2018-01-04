× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/4/2018: Price of Chicago Homes on the Rise, Consumer Electronics Show, Best Money Moves

There has been a consistent increase in the number of African-Americans that are moving out of the Chicago area. Steve Bertrand talked with Dennis Rodkin about the rising prices of Chicago homes, especially in the South Loop; Ian Sherr shared some of the highly anticipated tech trends from this years CES, including the future of 5G, fold-able phones, and more; and Ilyce Glink joined Steve to discuss the stress that comes along with taxes and credit card debt at this time of year.