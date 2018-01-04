× Who are the leading candidates to be the next Bears head coach?

It’s time for a special Thursday edition (and the final episode) of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears woeful 2017 season, the search for the next head coach, the leading candidates for the position, how the Bears job is seen throughout the NFL, the qualities the Bears may be looking for in a head coach, what the fans should expect out of the team next year, what is going to happen to Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, the lack of a dominant player on the current roster, how the team can improve their roster heading into 2018, the success of the 2017 draft class and the improvement Ryan Pace needs to make in free agency.

