The Opening Bell 1/4/18 Technical Advances In Banking & Outlook on 2018 Economics

Associated Bank Thought Leader Doug Myers covers reform & regulations with the new tax bill as we start 2018. As well as how banks are spending millions of dollars in security measures.

Economics correspondent at Washington Post Heather Long, wraps up 2017 and outlook’s 2018

A handful of companies are offering $1,000.00 bonuses to employees after the tax cut. She talks about how this will play out with pay raises.