Flight Delays and Airport Status
Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center

The Mincing Rascals 01.04.18: “Fire and Fury” and Steve Bannon, the nuclear “button,” Fake News Media Awards, Chris Kennedy on Mayor Emanuel

Posted 5:38 PM, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:42PM, January 4, 2018

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They start off by questioning the credibility of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, following Wednesday’s news of a intriguing Steve Bannon quote about Trump after the book gained instantaneous popularity. Then, the Rascals discuss the anxieties that follow each of President Trump’s verbal attacks on Kim Jong-un. They explore the validity in President Trump’s upcoming “Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.” And, they analyze gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy’s comments on Mayor Emanuel’s intentions for black communities of Chicago.

And, our BONUS podcast: 2018 predictions.

Kristen recommends that you tweet your #IllinoisExodus, reasons you’ve left Illinois or are thinking about it.

Eric recommends NBC’s “The Good Place,” which can also be found on Netflix.

John recommends “The Edge of Seventeen” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

Steve recommends “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” available on Amazon Prime.