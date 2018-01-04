× The Mincing Rascals 01.04.18: “Fire and Fury” and Steve Bannon, the nuclear “button,” Fake News Media Awards, Chris Kennedy on Mayor Emanuel

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They start off by questioning the credibility of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, following Wednesday’s news of a intriguing Steve Bannon quote about Trump after the book gained instantaneous popularity. Then, the Rascals discuss the anxieties that follow each of President Trump’s verbal attacks on Kim Jong-un. They explore the validity in President Trump’s upcoming “Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.” And, they analyze gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy’s comments on Mayor Emanuel’s intentions for black communities of Chicago.

And, our BONUS podcast: 2018 predictions.