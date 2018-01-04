× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.04.18: Chris Kennedy, “The Interview Show with Mark Bazer,” a nuclear strike

Wednesday morning, President Trump issued a tweet, taunting Kim Jong-un that he has a larger nuclear button than the latter. Military.com Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk and Northwestern University History Professor Michael Allen break down the process behind launching a nuclear strike. Plus, Mark Bazer stops by to invite you to the 10-year-anniversary celebration Friday of “The Interview Show with Mark Bazer.” And, Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy explains his assertion on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s intentions for the black communities of Chicago.