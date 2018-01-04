× The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg Reveals His Top 20 TV Shows of 2017!

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he reveals his top ten shows of 2017, his second top ten and his picks for some of the worst programs.

Other items discussed include: the TCA Press Tour, Here’s Johnny, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, LA To Vegas, X-Files and Top Chef.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)