× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Are over-pinned Beastie Boys posters worth anything?”

It’s Thursday night so that means it’s time for the 2018 edition (on its new night) of the Swap Meet! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff! Want to know how much your collection of National Geographic magazines are worth? How about a signed baseball from the 1964 San Francisco Giants? Curious about that classic Cheech and Chong album? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio