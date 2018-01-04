× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-4-18

Happy New Year! The Download is happy to be back and we have a great show for you! On tonight’s episode, former Bears player Israel Idonije joins Justin to chat about his new venture teaching at risk youth the language of the internet, our resident philosopher Al Gini is back to talk about the history of political satire, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge puts a bow on the Bears 2017 season and looks ahead to who might be on the sidelines in 2018 and we end the show (on its new day for 2018) with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio