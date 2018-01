× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.04.17: Bomb cyclones and such

Single digits are holding strong this morning as we plow through. The East Coast is getting hit with a storm so we are considering ourselves lucky. Stewart the Cruise Guy got us in the mood to travel. Kevin Butler breaks down Georgia football. Chuck Todd, Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein, and Chris Kennedy cover our first political Thursday of the 2018 and the cast of Potted Potter swung by the studio and talked in their cool accents.