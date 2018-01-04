× Roe Conn Full Show: Bret Baier on crazy start to 2018 in D.C., a closer look at John Fox’s monkey, and more…

The Roe Conn Show feat. Justin Kaufmann filling-in for Anna Davlantes, for Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Chris Kennedy’s accusations about Rahm Emanuel’s gentrification plan, Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier breaks down a hectic first week of 2018 in D.C., attorney Mike Monico talks about how Paul Manafort suing the Department of Justice over the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election will be tough to prove, John Fox’s monkey is discussed, the Top Five@5 features Anderson Cooper talking about legalized marijuana, and meteorologist Rick DiMaio defines the term “bombogenesis.”

