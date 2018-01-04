× Rock photographer Paul Natkin on the modern concert scene, Josh Homme incident : “I think he’s hanging out with Dave Grohl too much”

Prolific rock photographer Paul Natkin joins Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on the changing nature of the business and how restricted concert photography has become and part of the team to ‘the enemy’ of the artists; Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s dust-up at a December show where he kicked a photographer in the head; getting his start shooting the Bulls in the early ’70s and more.