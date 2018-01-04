× Professor Michael Allen and Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk: “There have been instances where presidents…have not been fit” to order a nuclear strike

Military.com Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk and Northwestern University History Professor Michael Allen join John to describe the step-by-step process it takes to launch a nuclear strike when ordered by the president. Those include a laminated card that reads a literal nuclear code, to be read by the president.