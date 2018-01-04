Der Knopf fuer die Reaktorschnellabschaltung (RESA), aufgenommen am Freitag, 27. Juli 2007, in der Simulationsreaktorwarte des Kernkraftwerks Kruemmel bei Geesthacht. Etwa einem Monat war einer der Transformatoren des Kernkraftwerkes ausgebrannt. (AP Photo/Patrick Lux)
---Button for the fast reactor shutdown is pictured in the control room simulator of nuclear power plant Kruemmel near Geesthacht, northern Germany, on Friday, July 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Patrick Lux)
Professor Michael Allen and Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk: “There have been instances where presidents…have not been fit” to order a nuclear strike
Military.com Air Warfare Reporter Oriana Pawlyk and Northwestern University History Professor Michael Allen join John to describe the step-by-step process it takes to launch a nuclear strike when ordered by the president. Those include a laminated card that reads a literal nuclear code, to be read by the president.