Former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije wants to teach at-risk youth the language of the internet

Justin speaks with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman and serial entrepreneur Israel Idonije about his charity work and his new venture teaching kids how to code. Israel talks about the importance of teaching children how to code, preparing kids to be ahead of the technological curve, why we need to teach kids a skill that will be needed for jobs in the future, the challenges involved with putting together these charitable programs, dealing with risk and failure and how he chooses the projects he takes on. Israel also talks about the Chicago Bears and if he thinks his former teammate Brian Urlacher should be a first ballot NFL Hall of Famer.

