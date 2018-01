× Dean Richards: The Golden Globes Will Be Very Different This Year

Bill and Wendy are joined by our very own Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about the Golden Globes, which is happening this Sunday. Dean also shares his list on the best and worst movies of 2017 and his review on ‘The Post’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.