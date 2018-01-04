× Are we living in a golden age of political satire?

One of our favorite guests makes a return engagement to the show tonight! The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to discuss the history of political satire. Al talks about the different categories of comedy and satire, how satire has changed and evolved through the years, how President Trump is a magnet for political satire, the explosion of political satire with the current administration, the current state of political satire and commentary and if we are living in another golden age of political comedy.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio