Wintrust Business Lunch 1/3/2018: Financial Forecast, Chicago’s rising employment rate, Wallet Hub Predictions

Chicago’s downtown area is currently experiencing a major job boom. Steve Bertrand talked with Terry Savage about a growing job market and the rising percentage of College Graduates that are able to land jobs, as well as an overall Financial Forecast; Frank Sennett shared that total city employment is at a new high that hasn’t been seen in decades and the possibility of more improvement; and Jill Gonzalez joined Steve to give more information on Wallet Hub Predictions including car sales, credit card debt, and more.

 

 

 