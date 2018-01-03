× Top Five@5 (1/3/18): Reporters inhaling marijuana smoke on-air, Joe Biden on the nuclear button, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018:

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacts to President Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders won’t preview the White House’s upcoming media awards, Caitlyn Jenner has a problem with Piers Morgan’s comments about her body, Jimmy Kimmel jumps into the new season of “The Bachelor,” and Anderson Cooper a fellow CNN reporter inhaling marijuana smoke on air.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3447287/3447287_2018-01-03-194927.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

