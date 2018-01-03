× The Opening Bell 1/3/18 Getting Women Politically Active & Hidden Messaging In The Age Of Zero Privacy

Liz Radford- Women’s March Chicago, Member of the Board of Directors.

Women’s March Chicago launches “March to the Polls.” On January 20, 2018 women and allies will come together in downtown Chicago to celebrate the spirit of the resistance efforts over the past year and unite to focus on the 2018 elections and beyond. The fight for women’s rights & social justice through political engagement continues.

Dr. Galina Datskovsky CEO of Vaporstream talks about hidden messaging in the age of zero-privacy.

Keeping sensitive conversations from falling into the wrong hands by automatically deleting messages without saving a copy. For example, in its trade secrets fight between with Uber, Waymo claims Uber executives used Wickr and Telegram to discuss issues central to the litigation.