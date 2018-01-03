× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.03.18: Transgender bathroom policy, the nuclear button, Chicago restaurants

This morning, President Trump exclaimed via Twitter that his nuclear button is larger than the one Kim Jong-un claims to have. ABC News Washington Correspondent Andy Field explains what that means, and what the president’s remarks towards former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon indicate. Then, an Arizona-based special counsel represents 50 or more families, in their case against allowing Palatine transgender students to choose the bathrooms they use. Gary McCaleb joins John to rationalize their case. Finally, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John his favorite restaurants of the moment, and what hardships some of them will face in 2018.