Steve Cochran Full Show 01.03.17: Bombogenesis

You know it’s bad when 15 degrees feels warm. Paul Konrad checks in on if Bombogenesis is a real thing or not. Dean Richards gives us his top 10 worst movies of 2017. Ilyce Glink has some major predictions for 2018 and our money. Chicago Blackhawk, Jeff Glass, joined the show for the first time and Ryan Nobles updates us our President’s tweets regarding button size.