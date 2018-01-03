× Space Expert Rod Pyle: Top Stories of 2017, SpaceX and Going Back to the Moon

Rod Pyle is an award-winning author, journalist and all around expert on space. In this conversation with Nick Digilio he recaps some of the major events/stories of 2017, discusses the latest SpaceX launches and explains what President Trump’s directive to return to the moon means for space exploration.

