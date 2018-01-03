× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Bombshell book pits Steve Bannon against the Trump clan, and 150 Years of NEUI celebrated in a new book

This week Paul goes Behind the Curtain to discuss breaking news about a new book that details many allegations of treason and money laundering amidst members of the Trump campaign. These attacks from former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon are causing turmoil in the White House.

Then, a new book details the 150 year history of Northeastern Illinois University. The book celebrates the sesquicentennial by sharing a much unknown history of a university many think got its start in the 1960s. To their surprise, the history dates back to 1867 and author Richard C. Lindberg shares insight.