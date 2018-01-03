Own It | Episode 87 | The Big Payoff

We know how it goes– you get an assignment that you completely dread. You wonder if anyone will notice if you do a half-assed job. You start fantasizing about how you can get out of it– who can you get to do it for you. Today we’re going to give you the strange secret to getting REAL satisfaction from a dreaded project and your job– even one you are hating on right now. You will not only end up doing better, you will feel better. Warning: it’s completely counter-intuitive. So much so that Rachel whines… a lot. Stick around to the bitter end to see if Rachel and Suzanne actually take their own advice!