× ‘Know Your TV Sitcom’ with John Teti, Chef Mark from Prosecco, New Year Habits w/ Jen Zanotti, and Todd Belcore | Full Show (Jan 2nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 2nd) We play a fun listener game, “Know Your TV Sitcom” with John Teti. Then, to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, Chef Mark joins us to discuss his exciting event happening at PROSECCO here in Chicago. To ring in the New Year with the proper habits, Jen Zanotti jumps on air alongside with Todd Belcore of Chicago Social Change.

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER