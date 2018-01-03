Jeff Glass #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks defends the net against David Desharnais #51 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on January 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Highlights: Blackhawks at New York Rangers – 1/3/18
Jeff Glass #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks defends the net against David Desharnais #51 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on January 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers – January 3, 2018