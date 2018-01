× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Smallest. Nuke Button. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, they discuss who were the winners and losers of 2017. They also talk about the Trump and Bannon feud; Trump’s BIG Trigger Finger; Kim Jong Un; sexual assault; how people are handling and reacting the current state of affairs, and much more.