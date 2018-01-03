× Dr. John Duffy: How To Beat The Post-Holiday Blues

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. Today, he joins Bill and Wendy to talk about how to beat the post-holiday blues. A lot of us get fired up and excited for the holidays, make promises to ourselves about improvements in the new year, and feel let down when the excitement dies down, and when we fail to keep our promises. Dr. Duffy says by creating realistic expectations and by giving ourselves a reasonable target for changes in January, we can see better results.

