Celebrities Turning 50 in 2018

Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall in "The Breakfast Club". (Universal Pictures / ©MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall in "The Breakfast Club". (Universal Pictures / ©MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection)
After some analysis of the Poseidon Adventure movies, Nick Digilio reveals which celebrities are turning 50 in 2018.
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)