× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.3.18: Oh Gilbert

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy share their thoughts on Gilbert Gottfried’s new movie, since they have both seen it now. They also talk about the movie ‘Get Out’ and the lottery. Is it a curse or a blessing to win?

