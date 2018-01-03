FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007 file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. For opponents of transgender rights, a favorite line of attack is to oppose policies that would allow people to choose whether to use a men's or women's bathroom based on gender identity.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Attorney Gary McCaleb: “Physical differences merit special protection” and not a bathroom choice policy
Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Gary McCaleb is representing more than 50 families against the bathroom policy of Palatine’s Township High School District 211. He lists off reasons why someone’s self-identity is not sufficient enough to give him or her a choice of bathroom.