× ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History

Resident legal expert Rich Lenkov and actor Matt Walsh joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about a new documentary about the 1985 Chicago Bears titled ‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History’.



The documentary, produced by Scott Prestin, Rich Lenkov, Tom Pellegrini, and Otis Wilson, includes interviews with members of the ’85 team including Hall of Famers Mike Singletary, Hampton, and Ditka plus McMahon, Steve McMichael, Willie Gault, and Wilson. Actor Matt Walsh narrates the film.

“’85: The Greatest Team In Football History” will be shown in more than 260 theaters nationwide on January 29. For more information about participating theaters and tickets can be found at FathomEvents.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.