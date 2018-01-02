× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/2/2018: California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sales, Female Empowerment, Violence is Declining, & The Power of Improv

As we kick off 2018, it’s important to look at the best ways to invest in stocks and what factors may affect Wall Street. Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC, talked to Steve about smart stock investments and how California legalizing marijuana sales for recreational use may affect stocks. Ames Grawert from the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU shared details as to why violence is declining. With Hoda Kotb named as the new Co-host of NBC’s TODAY’s Show, Suzanne Muchin joined Steve to point out the impact women are having in the entertainment world and also noted that the top-grossing films of 2017 were female lead. Kelly Leonard, Executive Director at Second City, described the impact of Improv skills as they can be used in everyday scenarios.