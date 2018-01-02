× The Opening Bell 1/2/2018 Perspective On Student Debt & The Business of Medicine

David Aronson- CEO of Peanut Butter.

They help employers offer Student Loan Assistance as a benefit. It’s the best way to attract college-educated talent and we make it easy! With this program, employers can contribute toward the repayment of employee student loans and equip their team members with the resources they need to manage student debt.

Cardiac Surgeon at Northwestern University Dr. Chris Malaisrie talks about using an elephant trunk graft in surgery.

The operation is used to treat disease of the thoracic (chest) aorta. It can be used to treat aneurysms (where the aorta is enlarged or ballooned) and it can also be used to treat dissections of the aorta (where there is a tear in the lining of the aorta).