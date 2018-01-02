× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.02.18: Keeping a warm home, Da Bears, our words of the year

On this first day back for the new year, John calls on you to give him the word that will motivate you this year. Then, Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix-It, joins to tell you how to keep your home warm in this ungodly cold weather. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich talks Bears and Rose Bowl with John. And, finally, an old friend from WCCO, Edgar Linares, visits, to tell John what’s going on back in Minnesota.