× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar: Will Apple Buy Netflix?

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Iyaz Akhtar (in for Bridget Carey) joins Bill and Wendy. They talk about how to take advantage of Apple’s $29 iPhone battery replacement, CES 2018, the best tech story of 2017, Netflix possibly getting bought by Apple, net neutrality, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.