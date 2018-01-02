FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, a man walks past the Apple logo during a product display for Apple TV following an Apple event in San Francisco. Television is one of the few screens that has Apple hasn’t conquered, but that may soon change. The world’s richest company appears ready to set out to produce Emmy-worthy programming along the lines of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar: Will Apple Buy Netflix?
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, a man walks past the Apple logo during a product display for Apple TV following an Apple event in San Francisco. Television is one of the few screens that has Apple hasn’t conquered, but that may soon change. The world’s richest company appears ready to set out to produce Emmy-worthy programming along the lines of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Iyaz Akhtar (in for Bridget Carey) joins Bill and Wendy. They talk about how to take advantage of Apple’s $29 iPhone battery replacement, CES 2018, the best tech story of 2017, Netflix possibly getting bought by Apple, net neutrality, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.