Steve Cochran Full Show 01.02.18: An engaging morning

It’s cold and we aren’t happy about that but Mike Jacobsen asked Audrey to marry him and she said yes and that has warmed our hearts. Danica Patrick prefers to drive in the city as opposed to the highways. Louis Sands tries to explain the new tax codes. And Dan Hampton and Coach Ditka break down the John Fox firing. Happy 2018!