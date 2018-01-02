× NYE Celebrations, Life Defining Moments, New Years Resolutions and much more | Full Show (Jan 1st)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 1st) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we reflect on Patti and Paul’s New Years Celebration at the Filament Theater, visiting the home you grew up in, life defining moments, New Years Resolutions, and much more. Harry Teinowitz also joins us to share the memory of his childhood home catching on fire years ago on New Years, experiences at the horse race track, and more.

All this AND more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

