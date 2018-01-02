× Mark and Harry: Full Podcast January 1, 2018

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are filling in for Justin Kaufmann. Adam Hoge joins the guys to talk about the firing of John Fox from the Chicago Bears and their current roster. Adam weighs in on the next steps the Bears will take when it concerns the coaching staff. Dan Hampton list the steps the Bears can take to find a winning coach. Harry and Mark wants to know who has made New Year’s resolutions and have they broken them already? Founders of the Nora Project, Adam and Lauren Levy explains why they started The Nora Project; which is teaching empathy and sparking friendships between students and their peers with disabilities. Get ready for a digital detox in 2018; Mark and Harry wonder if we are ready of even capable of putting the phones away. The 2018 game is played; two listeners compete against each other to win prizes in this trivia game. Harry’s recollection of movie trivia is tested. Harry’s awkward anniversary is revealed. Mark and Harry talk about the various bowl games currently being played. Rising artist Amber Gideon is live in studio to speak about her career and song: Skinny Fat.