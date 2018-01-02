× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 142: Black Monday Edition

John Fox is officially gone and Ryan Pace has a contract extension. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss a newsworthy Black Monday at Halas Hall and discuss possible head coaching candidates. They also bring you the comments from George McCaskey and Ted Phillips and have a heated discussion about how involved they should be in the coaching search. It’s a big season-ending edition of Hoge & Jahns! Listen below:

