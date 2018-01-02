Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Getting to Yes, And… | Brittany Packnett – “Activism, Education and Equity.”

Posted 12:00 PM, January 2, 2018, by

01.23.2015-Brittany Packett from the Ferguson Commission. James Byard / WUSTL Photos

Kelly talks with Brittany Packnett an activist who has worked with Teach for America and served on Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.