WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks during a confirmation hearing of Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) January 17, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Price, a leading critic of the Affordable Care Act, is expected to face questions about his healthcare stock purchases before introducing legislation that would benefit the companies. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Edgar Linares: “Half of the Minnesotans don’t want him to go”
WCCO News Anchor Edgar Linares joins John in-studio to talk all things Minnesota. Those include what localers are thinking of Al Franken’s resignation, and a hot topic now – the weather.