× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.2.18: Ba-Ba-Bo-Ba-Bo-Ba-Bum!

Hey kids! Guess what? They’re backkkk! It’s the bonus hour with Bill and Wendy. They are back in full effect along with Judy Pielach. They talk about Gilbert Gottfried’s new movie, Kevin Hart, Obama’s favorite songs of 2017, hilarious kids answers to test questions, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.