× Wintrust Business Lunch (1/1/18): The modern travel industry; financial goal setting for 2018

Paul Lisnek is in for Steve Bertrand on the Wintrust Business Lunch: Travel agent Wendy Marchant joins the show to discuss the role of travel agents in a world where online booking is increasingly the norm, and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Sharon Oberlander talks financial goal setting for the new year and more.