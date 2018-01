× Top Five@5 (1/1/18): John Fox is out, Chicago Murder Rate is down and much more…

Top 5 @ 5 for Monday, January 1st:

CNN reporter Randi Kaye has an awkward moment during the New Year’s Eve broadcast, Mariah Carey avoids another terrible live TV performance, the violence in Chicago has dropped since last year, Dave Chappelle’s new standup special is stirring up controversy and John Fox has been fired as the Bears head coach.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3446233/3446233_2018-01-01-193333.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3