Professor Gabriele Oettingen on New Year’s Resolutions

Professor of Psychology at New York University Gabriele Oettingen joins Brian Noonan to talk about keeping New Year’s resolutions, why people fail at their own goals and how to stay on track this year. Check out Professor Oettingen’s app Woop My Life.

