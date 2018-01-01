Shanna Clark, of Chicago, smiles as she huddles for warmth in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014, in New York. Thousands braved the cold to watch the annual ball drop and ring in the new year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Professor Gabriele Oettingen on New Year’s Resolutions
Shanna Clark, of Chicago, smiles as she huddles for warmth in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014, in New York. Thousands braved the cold to watch the annual ball drop and ring in the new year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Professor of Psychology at New York University Gabriele Oettingen joins Brian Noonan to talk about keeping New Year’s resolutions, why people fail at their own goals and how to stay on track this year. Check out Professor Oettingen’s app Woop My Life.