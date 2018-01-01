× Kevin Powell Rings In The New Year

Kevin Powell wraps up 2017 by asking listeners what they enjoyed about the year that was. Adam Hoge checks in from Minnesota to breakdown the Bears’ 23-10 loss to the Vikings. Kevin also talks to Eric Adelson of Yahoo Sports, who recaps the college football bowl season to this point and previews the national semi-final games that will take place on New Years Day. For those looking to support the cause Eric brought up during the show (National Diaper Bank), please check out the website.