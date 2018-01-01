× Jon Hansen 1.1.18 | Dr. Sandy Goldberg, Jeanne Warsaw and Your New Year’s Resolutions

Jon Hansen fills in for Bill and Wendy for New Year’s Day 2018!

On the program, Jon welcomes Dr. Sandy Goldberg of the Silver Lining Foundation to discuss her work helping women get much needed medical care for breast cancer. She also tackles how to live a better, healthier life in 2018 and helps listeners with their New Year’s resolutions.

Music industry legend Jeanne Warsaw stops by to talk about her 25 years in the music industry working with artists such as Janet Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and Smashing Pumpkins as well as MeMA Music, a non-profit youth arts education organization working to prepare students to navigate our multicultural world and to pursue the future of their choosing.

All this and more with Jon Hansen!